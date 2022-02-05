Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,121 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NTAP stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

