Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MCG traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. 440,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,973. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

