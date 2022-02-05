Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 128.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Puerto by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Central Puerto stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $495.20 million, a P/E ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.41. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.87 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. Research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.