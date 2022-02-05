Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $141,000 Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC opened at $13.73 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

