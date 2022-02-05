MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($275.28) to €270.00 ($303.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 56,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,047. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

