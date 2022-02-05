Meta Platforms Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

