Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.30. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

