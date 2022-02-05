Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.30. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

