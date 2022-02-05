Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

