Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

