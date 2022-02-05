Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $301.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2026 earnings at $25.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

