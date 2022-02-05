Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $330.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $415.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.30. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $632,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.