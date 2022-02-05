MetaHash Price Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $553,348.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.88 or 0.07267357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.87 or 0.99826778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006543 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,234,304,429 coins and its circulating supply is 3,064,058,562 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

