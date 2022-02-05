Methanex Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

