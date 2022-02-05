MetLife (NYSE:MET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

