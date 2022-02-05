MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 686,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

