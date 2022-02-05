MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $44.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

