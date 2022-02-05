Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 106,229 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

