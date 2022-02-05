Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MCHP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.