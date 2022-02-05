Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $707,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

