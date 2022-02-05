Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.