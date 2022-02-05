Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $305.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

