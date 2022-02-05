Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.53. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

