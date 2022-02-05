MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.62. MICT shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 317,413 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MICT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MICT in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MICT

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

