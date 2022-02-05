Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mimecast stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

