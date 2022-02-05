Minter Network Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $13.54 million and $16,523.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00132824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00184047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,415,395,852 coins and its circulating supply is 5,210,186,285 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

