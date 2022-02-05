Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,788.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $16.98 or 0.00040955 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $37.44 million and $60,788.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.51 or 0.07216173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.81 or 0.99962084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

