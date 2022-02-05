MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded by TheStreet

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.