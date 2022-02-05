MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded by TheStreet

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
