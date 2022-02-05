MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
MIXT opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
