MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

MIXT opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

