Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE MBT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,401 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 1,294,906 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

