Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

