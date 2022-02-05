Monetha Price Tops $0.0263 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Monetha has a market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $254,168.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00111362 BTC.

About Monetha

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

