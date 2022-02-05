Morgan Stanley Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $218.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of AXP opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $125.63 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

