Morgan Stanley Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $150.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

