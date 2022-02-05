Morgan Stanley Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $213.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.87.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average is $312.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,248,920. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.