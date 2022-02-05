Morgan Stanley Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $107.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.36. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 57.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

