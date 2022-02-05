Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

