Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,306 shares of company stock worth $61,832,379. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $294.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

