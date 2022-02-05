Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $577.82 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.88 and a 200-day moving average of $606.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

