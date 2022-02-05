Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,950,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

