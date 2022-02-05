Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

