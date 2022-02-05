Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

