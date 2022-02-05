Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

