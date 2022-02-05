Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $556.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.50 million and the highest is $641.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 1,340,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.