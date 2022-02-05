Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $38.18

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $39.00. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 1,135 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

