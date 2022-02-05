M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $151.26. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

