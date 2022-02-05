M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

NYSE MTB opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.26. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

