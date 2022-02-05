Natalye Paquin Acquires 475 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UVSP opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $893.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

