National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 170,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 81,867 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

