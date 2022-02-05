Natixis Acquires Shares of 84,319 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 604.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $365.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.15. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

